Jeff Teague Predicts How a Nuggets-Thunder Playoff Rematch Would End

The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City met in the second round of last year's playoffs, and after a grueling seven-game first-round series against the LA Clippers, the Nuggets were banged up against OKC. Still, though, Nikola Jokic and company took the eventual champions to seven games before the Thunder pulled out a win, and many believe the series could have easily gone the other way.

After that, the Nuggets went into the offseason with a 2026 championship in mind. They re-tooled the roster by adding guys like Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas over the summer, and they are built to take down the Thunder if they meet again in the postseason.

Former NBA guard Jeff Teague believes the Nuggets would not only beat the Thunder if they had a rematch in the playoffs, but he claims they would get it done in just six games.

"A healthy Denver I'd probably take as the best team in the West, but I mean, you've got to beat the champs... I'm gonna be honest. If Jokic and them are 100 percent healthy, like everybody [available], they're going to 4-2 OKC," Teague said on the Club 520 Podcast. "They already took them to seven [last year], and they weren't even healthy, bro. I like their team."

Are the Nuggets built to take down the Thunder?

The Nuggets arguably have the NBA's best playoff duo in Jokic and Jamal Murray, and they are both having the best years of their career. On top of those two, the Nuggets' front office has given Jokic the best supporting cast he has had in his entire career.

Not only did the Nuggets make some huge offseason additions, but the emergence of Peyton Watson could take this team to another level. Teague made sure to give Watson his flowers as he ascended to one of the biggest surprises in the league, even taking home Western Conference Player of the Week, comparing him to Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

"He reminds me more of that Jaden McDaniels. That young wing that got potential to be a star. Even though McDaniels is like 6'10, he kind of puts me in that same mode. If you give him a little more, he might be able to do a little bit. He's going to get a nice check [in free agency]," Teague said about Watson.

Peyton Watson since Jokic went out:



23.9 PPG

6.7 RPG

1.1 SPG

1.0 BPG

51.0 FG%

43.8 3P%



Leading the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/fOno3ojWHu — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 15, 2026

Sure, the Nuggets might not be able to afford Watson in the offseason, but the 23-year-old wing will at least be there to help Denver take down the Thunder in the playoffs. The Thunder are deep and talented, and having a guy like Watson will legitimately be a game-changer for Denver.

Of course, the Nuggets go as far as Jokic takes them, but he has the supporting cast this season to truly lead them to a championship if everyone stays healthy, which they have struggled with so far.

