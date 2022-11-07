David Stockton prepared to give the Fort Wayne Mad Ants playmaking at the point guard position

FORT WAYNE — The first thought that crosses the mind of many when they see David Stockton's name is about his father, John, a 10-time NBA All-Star and Hall Of Famer. David is aware of that, and having his dad as a resource has been helpful for the point guard during his own career.

"I was able to watch him play as I was taking basketball a lot more seriously as a young player. Ever since, I've just had a wealth of knowledge, a free encyclopedia of what it is to be a pro," David Stockton said last week. He has two years of NBA experience, one with the Sacramento Kings and the other with the Utah Jazz. "And if I have questions here or 'when you saw this...', it could be even tactical with defense or ball screens or just passing. [He's] just such a wealth of knowledge. It's been an honor to be able to ask him those things and have that behind me."

After getting past the name, the second thought that runs through someone's head when they see David Stockton is that he's a talented basketball player. At the pro level, the Gonzaga product has appeared in six NBA games and has averages of 3.0 points and 1.5 assists per game. In April of 2015, he dished out seven assists in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. His passing is his best trait.

At the G League level, his numbers are impressive. In seven seasons, the 31-year old guard has averaged 16.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. He is sixth all-time in total assists at the G League level, and he could move up that list this year if he has a productive season.

Speaking of this season, Stockton has a new team — the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the G League affiliate franchise for the Indiana Pacers. Fort Wayne traded for Stockton this offseason, sending away a first round pick in the 2023 G League draft and two players. Fort Wayne wanted him, and the Pacers even signed him to a training camp contract, so he received a bonus for reporting to the Mad Ants.

Stockton will bring a playmaking element to this Fort Wayne team that will be valuable, there are a ton of capable scorers on the team this season. On opening night, the point guard dished out 11 assists as the Mad Ants took down the Grand Rapids Gold. He added 11 points and one rebound.

"Top to bottom, like Justin [Anderson] said, we have great veterans and experience. But we also have great youth and athleticism. It's as complete of a G League team to start as I've been on," Stockton said of his teammates. "Just in practice, coming in a week early, using the facilities down in Indianapolis... The atmosphere has been great. Couldn't be happier."

Fort Wayne crushed Grand Rapids in that game, finishing with 152 points. Fittingly, in Stockton's first game with the team, they tied the franchise single-game assist record with 39. The team's new point guard had nearly one-third of them, including a beautiful dime to Pacers two-way signee Trevelin Queen.

The Mad Ants will be without Stockton in the coming weeks as he suits up for Team USA in 2022 Men’s World Cup Qualifying play. Former Pacers Langston Galloway and Alize Johnson will join him on the red, white, and blue. Team USA will battle Brazil and Colombia in this qualifying window. Stockton has had prior stints with Team USA for World Cup qualifying, including a nine assist outing against Uruguay back in August.

Team USA will be coached by former Pacers assistant coach Jim Boylen.

Once Stockton wraps up his stint with the national team, he will rejoin the Mad Ants and hope to guide them to the G League playoffs, where they haven't been since 2018. Not only will he help on the floor, but he can be a veteran off the floor for the talented group.

"Really just come in and have fun and do this one more year. I saw the roster coming in and it's just super talented, obviously," Stockton said of being the Mad Ants point guard. "With the experience aspect to a lot of the guys on the team, it was kind of a no brainer. Some of the G League teams I've been on, the more experience you have, everybody looks good. Everyone scores."

The Mad Ants are already 2-0 after a strong opening weekend. They have enough talent to win games with Stockton away for part of this month. But they will be a very strong team when he returns — he is the ideal playmaker for the skilled team.

His last name may be Stockton, and his time as a pro basketball player has featured tons of conversations about his dad. But it hasn't added pressure. "If there was pressure or whatever I just wore it pretty well. Never really think about it too much. If anything, it's helped me, just having that wealth of knowledge and trying to just represent as best I can," Stockton said. His last name hasn't defined David Stockton's career at all. His talent has.