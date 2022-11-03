Fort Wayne Mad Ants have the talent to be great in 2022-23 NBA G League season

FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Mad Ants retained two of their top scorers from last season, added last year's G League MVP, and acquired talented veterans at key positions. They got better in the offseason.

After finishing 17-17 last season, Fort Wayne could be a much better team this year. There is a solid chance that, health permitting, the franchise could reach the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

"On paper, this is a special group of players coming together," general manager Chris Taylor said of the team earlier this week. He said he has a sense of giddiness about this group. "Definitely a lot of talent."

The top end of the roster features two players who made the All-NBA G League First Team last season — returning Mad Ant Justin Anderson and former G League MVP Trevelin Queen. Anderson is entering his second season with the Mad Ants while Queen signed a two-way deal with the Mad Ants NBA affiliate team, the Indiana Pacers.

Both players averaged more than 25 points per game during the G League regular season last year. On top of those two, Fort Wayne's roster includes former NBA players David Stockton, Norvel Pelle, Deividas Sirvydis, and Gabe York as well as the 48th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in Kendall Brown. The Mad Ants have a talented group.

The Mad Ants season begins this Saturday when they take on the Grand Rapids Gold. Training camp began for the team two weeks ago.

"The thing that stands out the most is their ability to get along," Mad Ants head coach Tom Hankins, who is also an assistant coach for the Pacers, said of his team. "They've been competitive, but they've also helped each other out. The vets are helping the rookies."

Hankins has been the coach of the G League club for the past two seasons and is entering year three guiding the Mad Ants. Several players have emerged into NBA talents and extended their time in the pros since Hankins took over, including Cassius Stanley, Amida Brimah, Oshae Brissett, Terry Taylor, Keifer Sykes, Justin Anderson, Nate Hinton, and Gabe York. Fort Wayne is 23-26 under Hankins.

The Mad Ants will attempt to play somewhat like the Pacers, and they will use the same terminology for defense and play calls. If a player gets called up to Indiana, knowing the proper diction on the court shouldn't be a hurdle. Hankins has the option to slightly tweak the team's playstyle as he sees fit for the G League group, which could be needed for the squad at times — the Mad Ants have more wings then the Pacers do.

"As far as a regular G League season... this is probably as deep of a team as we've had," Hankins said of his team.

Once Brown appears in a regular season NBA game, the Mad Ants will have seven players on the roster with NBA experience, including three who have suited up for NBA playoff games. This group has the potential to be very good, especially if some of their rookies pop.

"From what I've learned is we have a lot more playmakers... we have guys who can really shoot the ball," Anderson said of the team in training camp. Many members of the roster came in early for camp this year and scrimmaged together.

Many people have praised Queen's skill since he joined the Pacers organization, both at the NBA and G League level. The 2022 G League Finals MVP played in ten games for the Houston Rockets last season and scored 43 points in 74 minutes. His offensive skills are impressive and could make the Mad Ants dangerous.

"Trevelin Queen is somebody that everyone needs to come out and see play," Hankins said, adding that he believes Queen will be back in the NBA in the not-so-distant future.

The Mad Ants have more talent, more time with their coaching staff and leadership, and heightened goals. They have added a board in their locker rooms — both in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne — that show all of the NBA call ups in team history. The team wants to develop talent and wants to win.

Given how strong the roster looks, they should have no problem doing that this season.