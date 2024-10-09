Former Indiana Pacers assistant GM sees similarities between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelly Krauskopf is officially the President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Fever. The former Indiana Pacers assistant general manager was introduced in her new role on Tuesday morning. Krauskopf led the Fever for nearly two decades from 2000 until late in 2018, and she is now back with the franchise after a six-year stint with the Pacers.
She was a part of the Pacers front office that helped build the 2023-24 roster that reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the blue and gold knocked out the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 postseason.
Haliburton's ability to lead a high-powered offense helped Indiana have the NBA's second-best offensive rating during the regular season and best in the postseason. Nobody could stop them thanks to their star guard.
Now with the Fever, Krauskopf's team will be led by Caitlin Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. In many ways, Haliburton and Clark are similar. They can pass, shoot, and manage a potent offense as well as anyone in their league. The new Fever President knows what it takes to build a winner around a player like that, and she discussed that reality earlier today.
"I see so many similarities in Caitlin and Tyrese, primarily because they control the tempo of the game. We want to play almost identical to the way Pacers are playing," Krauskopf said. The Fever finished third in offensive rating this past season and second in pace.
"Finding those right fits around a point guard like [Clark] is going to make us awfully dangerous," the new Fever President said. "I'm looking forward to that challenge because you're looking for the right types of players that can play that style of basketball around here. It's uncanny how similar they both are."
Haliburton made an All-NBA team this past season, and if the WNBA MVP voting is indicative, Clark is headed toward an All-WNBA appearance. Both up-tempo point guards are brilliant offensive players who can pass, shoot, and score better than just about anyone. Krauskopf helped build one team around that kind of player, and she'll try to do it again.
- Indiana Pacers young wing Ben Sheppard is impressive during training camp, studying his own teammates to improve. CLICK HERE.
- Early training camp is more about refreshers, less about the new for Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Myles Turner's future: 'We want him to be here'. CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard shines during Indiana Pacers 2024 FanJam plus other scrimmage thoughts. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers