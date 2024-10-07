Andrew Nembhard shines during Indiana Pacers 2024 FanJam plus other scrimmage thoughts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers held their annual FanJam scrimmage yesterday, and while the event is designed to be a treat for fans, it has also grown into an evaluation tool for the Pacers themselves.
In the last two years, the team has shifted toward taking the intrasquad battle more seriously. "It's not just going to be a FanJam, mess-around scrimmage. It's going to be a live competitive game with some kind of consequence," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said a week ago. He later shared that he viewed that event as something similar to a fifth preseason game, and it's a measuring stick for the Pacers.
In that way, the game did have some important takeaways for the blue and gold, who kick off preseason play tomorrow in Atlanta against the Hawks.
An important note before looking at takeaways from FanJam — here were the 2024 rosters. White team: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, Kendall Brown, James Johnson, Tristen Newton, Enrique Freeman, Johnny Furphy (DNP) Blue team: T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, Cole Swider, Quenton Jackson, Isaiah Jackson (DNP). The coaching and training staffs were divided among the two squads.
Andrew Nembhard rose above the rest
Many players had moments that made them stand out, but third-year guard Andrew Nembhard had perhaps the best outing of anyone who suited up.
The starting two guard finished with 20 points, two rebounds, and one assist. He shot 6/8 from the field and had multiple runs where he was the best scorer for his team. From the mid-range, he was dominant. He got to the rim for passes and canned two outside shots.
At one point, he and teammate Bennedict Mathurin went back-and-forth trading attempts to score. They are both competitive, dating back to the day they were both drafted to the Pacers.
In the 20-minute game, Nembhard was the only player to reach 20 points. His efficiency and competitiveness stood out. He's fresh off of playing in the Olympics, and his confidence is shining heading into a third season.
"I was just trying to hoop," Nembhard said of FanJam. "Nice to just get out, play, have fun, get our shape back."
James Wiseman made his one half count
James Wiseman has been recovering from a groin injury for much of training camp, but he was able to play for one half of the FanJam scrimmage. He started for the blue team with Isaiah Jackson out.
The four-year pro put together a nice outing. He scored eight points in 8:11 of playing time with his size standing out. He pulled in three boards and didn't turn the ball over once while working through a new system.
Wiseman joined the Pacers to grow. He believes in the team's development program and hopes that his career can turn around in Indiana. So far, he has fit in well. "He's a great young prospect," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said.
His first showing in front of fans was solid. His defense will be worth watching once the Pacers take on non-intrasquad opponents, but Wiseman had a strong start.
"James is great. He's perfect for the team. Athletic, fast," Toppin said of Wiseman. "He already knows how to play with all of us, the chemistry is already there."
Veterans did their thing
In a game that takes less than an hour from start to finish, high point totals will pop. Scoring is important when the final score is only 60-55.
Yet two veterans stood out for their stable play in T.J. McConnell and Pascal Siakam. Those two project to be the only players over 30 years old in Indiana's rotation, and they showed why on Sunday afternoon.
McConnell, who will be the backup floor general, led the second unit with his passing. He had seven assists — 25% of the assist total for the entire game — and kept the ball moving. Last year, McConnell played a major role in the Pacers leading the NBA in bench scoring.
Siakam, meanwhile, pulled in six rebounds and then pushed in transition. If he can take another step in the open floor for the fast-paced Pacers, his role could slightly change in a positive way this season. The recently re-signed forward threw a few impressive cross-court passes, too.
Much of the focus on Indiana's improvement this season will focus on young guys. The vets shined on Sunday.
Indiana's bench unit is still being formed
Between Wiseman only playing for one half and Jackson being out, it's hard to get a feel for the Pacers second unit. That stacks on top of Jarace Walker operating as a backup three in training camp at times and Ben Sheppard impressing his teammates.
McConnell, Mathurin, and Toppin will almost certainly be in the Pacers second unit. Beyond that, not much is known, and FanJam showed different types of units. Wiseman's injury influenced things, but it's hard to get a feel for what Indiana hopes their bench will look.
Maybe Walker and Sheppard both play in a smaller group that has Toppin at the five. Perhaps Jackson is the backup center and only one of Sheppard and Walker are involved. Where does Wiseman fit in? It's hard to pin things down, and preseason performances could play a part in deciding how the bench looks.
You can watch the less serious part of FanJam — the rookie singing and dancing performances — here.
