Early training camp more about refreshers, less about the new for Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers officially kicked off training camp on Tuesday, yet they feel like they could suit up for a game tomorrow.
"It felt like we could leave tomorrow on the road and be good," young forward Jarace Walker said after the team's first practice session. "The fact that our group has that confidence, has that flow, has that connectivity, that comes from being together. We're literally a year ahead of some other teams who have some new guys in."
That confidence comes from the Pacers significant continuity, and it's changing their approach for camp in 2024-25. They don't need to do as much teaching this year. Most of their players know the defensive scheme and offensive style well.
With the base already built, training camp is more about refreshing memories and ironing out the details. For most players, that is all they need. Counting two-way contracts, 14 of the 19 players in the St. Vincent Center on Tuesday were on Indiana's roster last season. Of the other five, three of them played in summer league for the blue and gold and were exposed to the team's play style. Only Cole Swider and James Wiseman, two new Pacers coming from other NBA teams, are completely out of the loop.
"Our [training camp] structure this year is different than last year. And one of the things when you have a returning team is you want to make it feel a little different," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said.
That approach is sound. The Pacers can't just ignore their systems and not practice the way they want to play. But they can attack those practices differently. It will help them hit the ground running when the regular season opens. They hope everything is clicking from top to bottom just like it was at the end of the most recent season.
Carlisle wanted to change the typical manner of training camp given his team's situation. It will be a little teaching followed very quickly by defensive work, and then individual competition. They've held a one-on-one tournament every day of camp, and Bennedict Mathurin has won both times so far. The head coach described the sessions as fast and furious with a natural build up.
His players have responded well to that method of practice so far. Walker thinks the team already has a strong connection — they were calling out plays in their first practice that were implemented last year. The group is much farther along.
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton noted that the focus wasn't as much on the basics as it was during training camp in past seasons. They don't have to spend as much time putting things in. It's already known, and that environment has been successful so far.
The whole team was together during September in Orlando for a players-only minicamp. They were at Pascal Siakam's house for the training, getting ready for the season together. At that time, they established the way they hoped to play. They were able to flow into actions and get acclimated.
Now, they are organized with coaches around. The rest of their training camp will be about maximizing their continuity. The Pacers hope it can be their advantage this season, and they are treating training camp like it will be.
"It's fun. I think it's enjoyable because we don't have to walk through the slow stuff," Haliburton said. He recalled that when he got to Indiana, there was a ton of focus on principles on both ends of the floor. Now, it's less about that and more about adjustments.
Big picture, Indiana hopes to be better on the defensive end and improve with a younger roster. Many players are improvement candidates, and continuity should make them effective at the start of the season. Indiana hopes a changed approach to training camp will make that all happen.
