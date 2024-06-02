Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton ranked fifth in The Ringer top-25 NBA players under 25 years old
Recently, The Ringer published a list of the Top 25 players under 25 years old in the NBA, and Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton made the list.
Haliburton, who turned 24 in February, was placed fifth on the final rankings. Only Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama were ranked higher. All of the top-five were named to an All-NBA team with the exception of Wembanyama, though the French big man has unbelievable potential.
Haliburton is one of the best offensive players in the league, regardless of age. He finished this season third in offensive box plus-minus behind only MVP Nikola Jokic as well as Doncic. Few players can pass and score like those three.
This season, the Pacers were nearly 5.5 points per 100 possessions better with Haliburton on the court than off, and those numbers account for the fact that Indiana had one of the best second units in the NBA. The All-NBA guard had a tremendous impact.
"He's very unselfish. Makes a lot of good plays," New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Haliburton during the season.
No other Pacers players made The Ringer's top 25 list, which was named "the NBA’s Next Generation Rankings". Andrew Nembhard, who turns 25 in January of 2025, may have a case if he continues to grow and build off of his strong close to the postseason.
Three Pacers players — Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner — and currently ranked in The Ringer's constantly-updated list of the league's top 100 players. Indiana's combination of high-end talent and youth helped them reach the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
