Andrew Nembhard closes postseason with two terrific games, shows high ceiling for Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — The margins were narrow in the Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Boston Celtics, yet the result was a 0-4 sweep. Despite the sour feelings that come from a winless series, the Pacers were encouraged by the play of young guard Andrew Nembhard to close out the best-of-seven set.
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton didn't play in Game 3 or Game 4 for the blue and gold. Nembhard was thrown into the starting point guard role during the biggest two NBA outings he had played to date, yet he looked like a seasoned veteran. He was among the best players on the court in each battle.
Nembhard normally operates as an off-ball guard and primary defender for the blue and gold. He touched the ball 52.6 times per game on average, per the NBA's tracking data, in his first 15 playoff outings, and he tossed 40.1 passes per game in that span. Nembhard was involved, but not a primary option.
In Games 3 and 4, those numbers climbed significantly. Nembhard averaged 98.1 touches per game in those two duels and threw 71.5 passes a night. His workload was uncomparable, and he had to do it against a top-two defense in the NBA.
The second-year guard was tremendous. He was unfazed by the responsibilities. Nembhard got to the rim, knocked down shots, defended, and most importantly, he gave Indiana a chance to win both games.
"Proud of his growth. It's a tough game when our starting point guard is not in the game... it takes a lot of maturity to be able to step in there and do what he did tonight," Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said of Nembhard filling in with Haliburton out. "He was incredible controlling the pace of the game, getting people to their spots."
Nembhard had a career night in Game 3. Even including the regular season, it was his highest scoring game in the pros as he finished with 32 points on 12/21 shooting. He hit four outside shots and as many free throws, and his drives were electric — he got to the rim whenever he wanted.
He added nine assists and only turned the ball over twice. He tossed more dimes than anyone else who suited up, and his scoring was second to only Jayson Tatum. The Pacers gave the game away late, but they had a chance to win because of Nembhard.
"I think I just wanted to get the pace going," Nembhard said of his play that night. "I just wanted to... let [the game] come to me a little bit."
He followed it up with another spectacular outing in Game 4. That night, another narrow defeat for the blue and gold, Nembhard finished with 24 points and 10 assists while shooting 10/18 from the field. The Celtics once again had few answers for him. The 24-year old skated into the lane and created shots for himself and others at a high level, a requirement during postseason basketball.
Many wrote off the Pacers when Haliburton went down with his hamstring injury, and Indiana did lose both games without their star. But they had a chance in both outings, and it was all thanks to Nembhard — a second-year player experiencing his first playoffs.
"I think I just wanted to be aggressive getting downhill, making the rim a focus," Nembhard siad. "Play out in transition. But keep the pace of the game and try to initiate offense in that way."
It may have just been two games, but to have that much success against one of the league's top defenses on the biggest stage points to bigger things in Nembhard's future. He's already a great player who fits well next to Haliburton and in lineups without him. As Nembhard's career progresses, his ability to playmake like he did against Boston will be meaningful.
Those two games, in which he averaged 28 points and 9.5 assists per game, were the icing on the cake of a great postseason for the 2022 second-round pick. He averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 assists per game in the first round while also defending Damian Lillard. His boldness on the floor shined. In the second round, he was just as focused, which allowed him to hit the signature shot of his career — a game-winner against the New York Knicks. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.0 assists per game in that seven-game set.
Not one soul could tell that it was Nembhard's first playoffs. Outside of his very first postseason game, he never shrunk in big moments. He looked like a veteran, yet he just wrapped up his second professional season.
"Nembhard has done this before. When Tyrese is out of the lineup, he understands that he just needs to carry more of a load," Carlisle said. "You're seeing a young player that's tough minded, resourceful, and highly competitive that is fearless and that has embraced these challenges,"
There is still room to grow for Andrew Nembhard. But that is not meant as a cliche. That is the reality because Nembhard's close to the playoffs, in which he tore apart the Boston Celtics, showed that his ceiling is incredibly high.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton makes Third-Team All-NBA, earns a larger contract via rookie-scale extension. CLICK HERE.
- Margins between winning and losing were small for the Indiana Pacers in Game 4. It summed up their series vs Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan discussed the Pacers playoff run and future in a radio interview. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers fall late to Boston Celtics in Game 4, season ends in 0-4 Conference Finals sweep. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers