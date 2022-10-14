Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers finish up preseason play against the Houston Rockets

The Indiana Pacers play their final preseason game tonight as they host the Houston Rockets in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 preseason record.

Two of the top scoring NBA rookies throughout preseason play — Bennedict Mathurin and Tari Eason — will go head to head for the first time in their careers. Both are scoring more than 20 points per game during exhibition play so far and have improved throughout training camp.

Both teams will be hoping to end the preseason on a high note with the regular season beginning next week.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Rockets.com

Spread and Over/Under: Neither team appears to have a significant advantage as the point spread is 0 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 226.

Pacers vs Rockets Injury Report

Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith is dealing with a foot injury and will not play for the blue and gold. Daniel Theis remains out as well.

Tyrese Haliburton was in street clothes at shootaround, but his status is still to be determined. He's dealing with a back injury. Jalen Smith participated in shootaround after hurting his hand on Wednesday, so it is plausible he is able to play. Newly signed wing Trevelin Queen is still recovering from a head injury and likely won't go.

For the Rockets, rookie Jabari Smith Jr as well as Jae'Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews are out, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Guard Daishen Nix is questionable.

Key Matchups

Jalen Green vs Chris Duarte: Green has been electric during preseason play, averaging over 18 points per game for Houston. His growth as a scorer from all over the court makes him a tough cover, and whichever Pacer is defending him will have their hands full.

Duarte, along with Buddy Hield, will spend some time defending the talented second-year player. Duarte has averaged 12.0 points per game in the preseason while doing well as a connecting piece, but it's his defense that will be more important in this matchup.

Myles Turner vs Alperen Sengun: Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, especially in pick-and-roll situations. Against a younger Rockets team, his defense will be crucial — Houston loves to attack the rim.

Sengun is creative with the ball and typically around the action for Houston. Turner's defense will be important for the Pacers' success, and his speed advantage over the second year Rockets center will be vital when Indiana is on offense. Turner scored 10 points against the Knicks on Wednesday.