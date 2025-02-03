Pacers Injury Report: Myles Turner Downgraded Ahead of Matchup vs Jazz
The Indiana Pacers are gearing up to take on the Utah Jazz tonight but they may need to do so without a crucial player. Center Myles Turner has been downgraded to questionable for the game due to a right peroneal strain.
If Turner can't go in this game, Indiana could be very light in the frontcourt. The Pacers will need to rely on center Thomas Bryant to get the job done but he has shown he can step up when needed.
Since being traded to the Pacers, Bryant has averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. The veteran has only played for about 14 minutes per night but that could heavily increase against Utah if Turner can't give it a go.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has been a fan of Bryant, well before he joined Indiana this season.
"I've always admired him from afar," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "He plays with a great enthusiasm, great energy. He's a highly skilled big. He's taller than you think he is. ... I know that he's had some very good 3-point shooting years. A guy who has the ability to stretch the floor and can do damage around the basket is very, very valuable. He's got a really good basketball IQ. He picked things up very quickly out there. He plays with an energy and a vibe that's really cool."
Turner has been on the trade block of late, with some people around the NBA believing that the Pacers could move him. While he is likely injured, some will speculate if Indiana is holding him out before the upcoming trade deadline to avoid any injuries.
Indiana plays a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday so this could also just be the team giving him some extra rest for precaution. Turner is a valuable member to this team and Indiana would likely get drastically worse if they decided to move him.
We should know closer to game-time if Turner will end up playing against Utah today.
For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.