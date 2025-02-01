Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Invited to WWE Royal Rumble by Triple H
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has earned numerous accolades over his five-year career, including an Olympic gold medal, two NBA All-Star games, an All-NBA Third Team selection, and an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection.
This is all without mentioning that he helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals last year and was the NBA Assists leader in 2024;
Now, he could potentially add Royal Rumble winner to that list.
More Pacers: Indiana Predicted to Part With Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin For Incredible Haul
Haliburton was invited to WWE's Royal Rumble pre-show in Indianapolis where he introduced CCO and new WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.
During WWE's pre-show for the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, CCO and head of creative spoke to Haliburton on stage.
"And as I'm thinking about the Royal Rumble it makes me think just about anybody could enter the Royal Rumble as a surprise," Triple H said as he approached Haliburton. "You got a minute?"
"Let's talk," Haliburton replied with a smile.
Triple H later shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), asking, "What time did you say that game vs the Hawks starts?"
For those wondering, the game starts at 5:00 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Royal Rumble begins at 6:00 p.m. ET. Since an NBA game typically lasts between 2-2.5 hours, it's possible for Haliburton to make it to the Men's Royal Rumble if it is the last match on the card and he is able to make it through the typical traffic that follows any sporting event.
More Pacers: Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin Being Linked to West Powerhouse Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Additionally, Haliburton made his prediction regarding who he thinks will win the Men's Royal Rumble: John Cena.
This isn't the first time that Haliburton has been involved with WWE. He also made an appearance on NXT in September 2024, where he proceeded to take a shot at the Orlando Magic in their hometown while facilitating a contract signing between Trick Williams and Ethan Pafe for the NXT Championship.
Needless to say, Haliburton knows how to get heat in front of a crowd.
After getting off to a slow start, Haliburton has been instrumental in helping Indiana win eight of their last 10 games.
This season, Haliburton has averaged 18.3 points, 8.6 assists, 3.6 total rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
More Pacers: Rick Carlisle Provides Massive Injury Update on Crucial Guard For Game vs Hawks
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Suspended For Flagrant Foul Incident Against Pacers