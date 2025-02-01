Pacers Rumors: Insider Reveals Chances of Myles Turner Getting Traded
The Indiana Pacers have been on both sides of trade deadline rumors. They have been one of the teams that have been linked to some star players so they could be buyers at the deadline.
At the same time, they have had multiple teams call them about some players and their availability for trades. Some teams want them to be sellers at the deadline.
With the Pacers having the best record in the month of January, they are now fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. That could mean that they want to keep the current team intact to ride the chemistry that they have together.
Indiana has gotten the most calls about center Myles Turner. Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for a lot of his career in Indiana.
Turner has spent his entire career with the Pacers and will be a free agent for the first time this summer. Because of that teams, have asked about Indiana's willingness to trade him as an expiring contract.
However, it doesn't look like there is a willingness to do that. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Pacers are not looking to move Turner at the trade deadline.
Indiana could be headed to paying the luxury tax for the first time in two decades next year if they don't change something with their roster. That's part of the reason why teams have been calling.
The Pacers believe in this team, especially now that they are all healthy. They think this team could compete for a championship, especially given their playoff run from a year ago.
Indiana continues to play great basketball, and the team chemistry is off the charts. They have great chemistry with the current group and they love how they play together.
Turner is a big part of that chemistry. He is a leader on the court and off the court as well. Trading the longest-tenured player on the team would certainly hurt that chemistry.
So far this year, Turner has been averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
