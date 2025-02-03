Retaining Myles Turner Could Cause Big Problems For Pacers Down The Line
The Indiana Pacers have a lot to consider as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches. Thursday is the final day the Pacers have to make severe roster changes for the 2024-25 season.
More Pacers: Pacers Have Received 'Significant Offers' for Starter Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
Things seem to be going well for Indiana, who sit as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
While that is the case, the Pacers could move in various ways as Thursday approaches. One of the biggest questions marks is the availability of their long-time center, Myles Turner.
Turner could be one of the more highly coveted players this trade deadline. The Pacers would love to add a center next to Turner by the trade deadline; however, his future in Indiana is unclear.
He is set to be a free agent this summer, and with his desire for at least $30 million in his next contract, the Pacers may be reluctant to offer him that.
That said, Turner could be on the move by Thursday. Nonetheless, the Pacers could always keep him and risk it this summer.
It's unclear what they would do, but if the Pacers keep Turner and even sign him past this season, Indiana could have some big problems down the road.
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star wrote in his last column of reason to keep and trade Turner. Dopirak wrote about the exact problem the Pacers could face if they re-sign Turner.
"Heading into 2026-27, they could be in an even tougher bind. Mathurin is eligible to negotiate an extension on his rookie scale deal this offseason which would kick in a year later. Then Jarace Walker is eligible for an extension for 2027-28. If they decide to keep those two lottery picks they could find themselves approaching the second apron which is even more restrictive than the first."
The Pacers went over the cap this season, which puts them about $31.9 million over the salary cap of $140.588 million.
The salary cap, luxury tax, and apron thresholds are expected to go up 10 percent next year, with the cap at over $154 million and the luxury tax threshold around $187 million, but the Pacers already have a lot of salaries accounted for.
The Pacers have many key players who will be owed money in a few years, and if they decide to pay Turner, they won't be able to keep the others.
So the question now becomes, do the Pacers take care of their star and worry about the rest later, or focus on their younger players and let go of the big man now?
If the Pacers decide to keep Turner and pay him, then so be it. However, if they choose to keep him, knowing they won't pay him, the Pacers will likely lose Turner for nothing this summer.
More Pacers: Insider Reveals Chances of Myles Turner Getting Traded
Tyrese Haliburton Invited to WWE Royal Rumble by Triple H
For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.