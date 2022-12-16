Indiana Pacers game preview: Central Division teams battle as Pacers take on Cleveland Cavaliers

The Pacers and Cavaliers will battle for the first time of the season tonight.

The Indiana Pacers will venture out for a short one-game trip to Cleveland to battle the Cavaliers for the first time this season. The division rivals have not faced off yet this campaign.

The Pacers are 15-14 and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference after an impressive win over the Warriors on Wednesday. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are 18-11 and sit third in the East. They are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Tonight is the first battle between the two teams in Cleveland since the Pacers traded Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers in early February. He is averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 assists per game this season.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Ohio

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +7.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 222.5.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery), wing Chris Duarte (left ankle), and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) remain out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract, that's where he has been recently.

For the Cavaliers, Mamadi Diakite, Isaiah Mobley, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, and Dylan Windler are out.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Darius Garland: Garland was a first-time All-Star last season, and Haliburton may be headed down that path this year. Both players are offensive machines, with Garland averaging north of 20 points per game and Haliburton tossing over 10 assists per game.

Neither player is particularly strong on the defensive end, so both players could be in for big nights. Whoever has the better outing could lead their team to victory.

Aaron Nesmith vs Evan Mobley: Nesmith has been starting at the four spot for the Pacers in recent games, and he has fit in well. The third-year wing is averaging 8.9 points per game this month and has started five different times. His defense has been solid.

But tonight, if he starts again, his matchup will be difficult. Mobley is tall, mobile, and excellent on defense, which will be hard for Nesmith to deal with on either end. His physicality will have to be on point if he starts again.