Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to avenge recent loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

The Pacers and Cavaliers will battle for the second time of the 2022-23 season tonight.

The Indiana Pacers will look to avenge a recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight when they host the Cavs in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers beat the Pacers 118-112 when the teams battled 13 days ago.

That game was in Cleveland, though, while tonight's duel will be in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers have gone 3-2 since they took down the Pacers and sit at 22-13 while Indiana is 18-17 with a 3-2 record since they lost in Cleveland.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Ohio

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 223.5.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Tyrese Haliburton bruised his right knee on Tuesday and is questionable. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Cavaliers, Mamadi Diakite, Isaiah Mobley, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, and Dylan Windler are out. Robin Lopez is questionable.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Darius Garland: Garland and Haliburton both have a similar combination of high-level skills — they can both shoot the ball well from deep, set up their teammates with great passing, and score when needed.

The two point guards going against each other could lead to fireworks. Garland is just three days removed from a 46 point, eight assist outing vs the Brooklyn Nets, so Haliburton will need to be on his A-game to keep up with the 2022 All-Star.

Myles Turner vs Jarrett Allen: Two former Texas Longhorns will battle on the interior when Allen and Turner go against each other tonight. Both are excellent defenders who also have the potential to change the game on the offensive end of the court.

Turner's outside shot has been inaccurate over the past two weeks, and he only has six total blocks in that stretch. Those two stats represent the staples of his game, so he will need to step up against the bruising Allen on both ends.