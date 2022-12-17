Indiana Pacers offense falters down the stretch as Pacers fall to Cleveland Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers haven't won consecutive games since the middle of November. But on Friday night, they had an opportunity to rectify that streak in Cleveland.

The Pacers were 15-14 entering the night, fresh off of a win against the Golden State Warriors. A win would have put the Pacers firmly into the top-seven of the Eastern Conference standings, and the team had some momentum after an impressive victory on Wednesday night.

Against the Cavaliers, that form continued early. Indiana was ahead after the first quarter, something that has been rare for the squad this year. At halftime, their lead was seven, and shooting guards Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin had both already reached double-digit points. The Pacers had a blueprint that was working.

The teams traded blows in the third quarter, with the Pacers hitting 11 two-point shots in a 33-point frame while the Cavaliers scored 29. Indiana won all of the first three quarters and were in the driver's seat for an impressive road victory.

They had to feel good about their play. The Cavaliers have more wins than any team the blue and gold have played this season, yet the Pacers were cruising. From the middle of the second quarter until late in the final frame, they had a comfortable lead. It looked like their night.

Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith cut in from the left wing to get a layup with 5:43 to go in the game and extend the Pacers lead to five. Then, in an instant, all of Indiana's momentum stopped.

For the rest of the game, the Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 13-2. The blue and gold only hit two free throws in that stretch as they went 0/7 from the field down the stretch. Cleveland, meanwhile, got six points from Donovan Mitchell in the same timeframe and finalized the 13-point comeback win. Mitchell finished with 41 points, and the Pacers once again did not walk away with consecutive wins. They fell apart

Mathurin finished with 22 points. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner each had a double-double. Hield and Nesmith both finished with 14 points. But the Pacers fell in the end, and they are back to .500 at 15-15.

Indiana will host the red-hot New York Knicks on Sunday before heading out for a short road trip.