Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to prolong winning streak vs New Orleans Pelicans

The Pacers will look to win their third game in a row on Monday night

The Indiana Pacers will attempt to extend their winning streak on Monday night when they take on the Pelicans in New Orleans. The Pacers won two games in a row, both on the road, this past week.

The Pelicans currently sit second in the Western Conference and are one of just three teams in the West with 20 wins. They have won six of their last 10 games.

The Pacers beat the Pelicans 129-122 in Indianapolis in November. Pacers center Myles Turner had a career night with 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports South

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 236.5.

Pacers vs Pelicans Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Jalen Smith (left ankle) and Aaron Nesmith (right ankle) are questionable. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Pelicans, Larry Nance Jr is questionable. Brandon Ingram, E.J. Liddell, and Dereon Seabron are out.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs Zion Williamson: Nesmith has been playing well on both ends for the Pacers this month, but he missed the team's most recent game with an injury. If he is able to play tonight, he will be tasked with slowing down Williamson.

Zion has entered the All-NBA conversation and is averaging 28.8 points per game in December. Defending him is difficult, but Nesmith will have to try while also knocking down shots.

Tyrese Haliburton vs CJ McCollum: Haliburton just had two unbelievable games, guiding the Pacers past the Celtics with brilliant play and past Miami with a career night. He is in the mix for Eastern Conference Player of the Week this week.

McCollum, meanwhile, has been playing much better of late for New Orleans, scoring 40 points against San Antonio last Thursday and passing the ball well. The two offensive weapons will battle tonight, and whichever point guard plays better could lead his team to victory.