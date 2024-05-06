Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 1 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 6
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks kick off their second-round series tonight in Madison Square Garden. It's the eighth-ever series between the two franchises, who have a storied rivalry that dates back to the 1990s.
The Knicks are the Eastern Conference's second seed after finishing 50-32. The Pacers, meanwhile, are the sixth seed and were 47-35. They were close in the win column this season, and Indiana beat New York in two of their three regular season meetings. But in-season trades and the playoff atmosphere the regular season irrelevant — this will be a new-look series that will be headlined by a clash in styles.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, TNT
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are currently +5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 217.5.
Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. Tyrese Haliburton (lower back spasms) is questionable for the fourth game in a row, which dates back to Indiana's last series.
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery) and Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery) as out. They are both done playing during the 2023-24 postseason.
Key Matchup
Myles Turner vs Isaiah Hartenstein: The battle on the boards and at the rim will be important during this series. It is forecasted to be a physical battle, and rebounding will be vital in the best-of-seven set.
Turner and Hartenstein will be key pieces as a result. The Knicks starting big man is a monster on the glass and an improving defender while Turner can space the floor, finish at the rim, and block shots with the best of them. Whichever center imposes their will should give their team an edge.
