Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 6: Final injury report, official startering lineups May 17
The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight. The Knicks lead the series 3-2, meaning it's the first elimination game of the playoffs for the Pacers.
The hosts are the far healthier team, but the visitors have been tougher and more physical throughout the series. They are close to clinching a spot in the Conference Finals, but to do so, they will have to win in Indianapolis. No road team has done that since March 18.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers are without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. His season is over.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was successful during the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the postseason, they are +44 in 209 minutes — they have recovered after a poor start to the ongoing series.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery),Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury), and OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) as out. The former three will all be out for the entire series — Anunoby is recovering but doesn't have an obvious return date.
New York starting lineup
Guard: Jalen Brunson
Guard: Miles McBride
Forward: Donte DiVincenzo
Forward: Josh Hart
Center: Isaiah Hartenstein
The game will tip off in about 30 minutes. For more on Game 6, click here.
