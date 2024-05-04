Indiana Pacers to face New York Knicks in 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals — Schedule, TV listings, and more
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will face off in the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Both teams won their first-round series in six games and moved on by winning on Thursday night.
New York is the second overall seed while Indiana is the sixth seed, so the Knicks have home court advantage. They will host the Pacers for Games 1 and 2, then again for Game 5 and 7, if necessary. Indiana won the regular season series 2-1.
OG Anunoby didn't play in a single one of those games, though, and one of them came before the Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam. The third battle was after the trade deadline. The regular season series may not be relevant to this matchup at all, and the Knicks are more battle tested than the Pacers in the postseason.
The series will start on Monday in Madison Square Garden. The schedule for the first four games of the series as well as the TV Network carrying the games can be seen below.
"No matter who is in front of us, we're locked in to everything the coaches are telling us to do offensively and defensively," Pacers forward Obi Toppin said when asked about the Knicks after the Pacers dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks in round one. He played for the Knicks for three seasons prior to this one.
This will be the eighth time that the Pacers and Knicks have met in the postseason. They have a dramatic history, including six meetings between 1993 and 2000 in the playoffs. So far, Indiana is 4-3 in their seven series against New York.
Between Reggie Miller's iconic moments, Wally Szczerbiak's comments about Tyrese Haliburton last season, Toppin, Jalen Brunson going against his former coach in Rick Carlisle, and plenty more small details, there are tons of unique storylines in this series. It all begins on Monday.
