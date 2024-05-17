Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 6 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 17
The Indiana Pacers face their first elimination game of the postseason tonight. They host the New York Knicks in their second-round series, and the Knicks currently lead the set 3-2. If New York wins on Friday, the Pacers season will end.
Indiana will fight to avoid that fate. They haven't lost at home in nearly two months, but they'll need their stars to be stars against the Knicks on Friday night. With their season on the line, the blue and gold have to hope the entire team is on its A-game.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are currently -6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 215.5.
Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out.
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery), Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury), and OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) as out.
Key Matchup
Aaron Nesmith vs Jalen Brunson: Nesmith has defended Brunson better than any other Pacer this series, but the Knicks star is hard to slow. He can score 40 points in his sleep and gets to his spots on almost every possession.
Nesmith's job will be to make all of that more difficult. On the other side of the court, the young wing needs to not only knock down outside shots but also stay involved offensively — if Brunson is guarding him, Nesmith needs to be in the offensive actions more often.
