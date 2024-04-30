Tyrese Haliburton questionable, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Pacers vs Bucks Game 5
INDIANAPOLIS — The official NBA injury report for Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks first-round series features several star players as injuries have become a huge story in the best-of-seven set.
The newest addition to the injury report is Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Just before Game 4, the floor general was listed as questionable with a back issue, but he was ultimately able to play. He did finish the outing with his fewest minutes played in a single outing this postseason.
"I locked up... My back just locked up," Haliburton said on the Bally Sports Indiana broadcast after the game. "I couldn't really move. Thank god for our amazing medical staff. There was a hot second there where I didn't think I was going to play."
In the end, Haliburton finished with 24 points in a Game 4 win. He shot 50% from the field, and Indiana outscored Milwaukee by 13 with the star on the floor. They needed his production and impact — the Pacers are fortunate he played.
For Game 5, Indiana has Haliburton listed as questionable with lower back spasms. He has not missed a game yet in the series, and the Pacers will hope that he is able to go. They are +43 with their lead ball handler on the court this season.
Bennedict Mathurin remains out for the blue and gold with his torn labrum. His season is over, and he won't play in the playoffs.
On the Bucks side, they may continue to be without their stars. Damian Lillard (right Achilles tendinitis) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf strain) are both listed as doubtful. Antetokounmpo has yet to play in the series, and Lillard played in the first three games before suffering the Achilles injury. Without them, the Bucks are a far worse squad.
"It went well. He moved, he shot, he's running now with no resistance," Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said of a workout Antetokounmpo went through on Sunday.
Beyond those two, Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain) and Patrick Beverley (right oblique strain) are listed as probable. Game 5 is Tuesday night, and the Pacers have a chance to close out the hobbled Bucks.
- Pascal Siakam entered the playoffs wanting to be the Indiana Pacers leader. He left Milwaukee on top of the league. CLICK HERE.
- Myles Turner has his best career playoff game for Indiana Pacers as film time and maturity mesh.CLICK HERE.
- Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers delivered a moment fans waited five years to see. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers survive massive Milwaukee Bucks comeback for overtime win in Game 3. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers