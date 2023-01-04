CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram Share Thoughts On Pelicans Injuries

New Orleans, La.- Tuesday's New Orleans Pelicans news was a mixed bag. First, the NBA announced that head coach Willie Green was the Western Conference Coach of the Month. Then came the update that Zion Williamson will be out for at least three weeks due to a hamstring strain. The news comes on top of Brandon Ingram's stint on the injury report, which CJ McCollum admits is "not ideal."

“It’s not ideal. Obviously, you want to be at full strength as much as you can throughout the season. But Coach (Green) talked about it, it gives other guys an opportunity. A lot of guys work hard and don’t necessarily get to play all the time. Later on in the season, the depth we have and the minutes guys are able to get should pay off," McCollum added.

Dec 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) high fives guard CJ McCollum (3) during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Green did share that, “B.I. is still working through his injury. He’s getting on the floor, and doing more, but not a full practice yet. He’s building up.”

Ingram last played on November 25 in Memphis. The hits keep coming for the training staff as well. Larry Nance Jr. has missed the last three games due to neck spasms, which the team says popped up on December 28 against Minnesota. Williamson, Ingram, and Nance Jr. have been ruled out for the Houston Rockets visit to the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, January 4.

On the Pelicans’ ability to succeed in shorthanded situations, McCollum replied, “We just play hard, we execute the game plan. Our coaching staff does a great job of preparing everybody and making sure we’re locked in and focused. Guys relish the opportunity.”

Ingram shared that the biggest obstacle to a return is "confidence in pushing off. Confidence in being back to who I want to be. Trying to be explosive, trying to just be myself. That's the biggest thing. If I don't feel like myself, then I know it's not time to be on the floor."

This toe contusion and rehab has been the "trickiest thing," Ingram explained. Going from "feeling like I'm ready, but I'm not quite ready" has been a challenge. "Some days I feel really really good, and recovery is bad," Ingram said. "Some days, recovery is good. So whenever I feel 100 percent, I'll give it a go. But it's hard to say right now."

Nov 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Green is preaching patience through what has been "a slow process" for Ingram. "It's been tough on him." Still, the team is "hopeful to get him back sometime soon," but the main priority is "to get him back healthy."

The Pelicans start the year in first place out West but have since fallen to the third spot. Now New Orleans will be without at least three of their main contributors as they play 7 of their next 10 games on the road.

"It's pretty tough because I want to be on the court," Ingram said. "Especially with our team success that we've been having lately, I want to be a part of it." Ingram said that he won't just "fit in" when he returns either. "They're still going to have to give me the ball."

