Can Pelicans Make Zion Williamson A Billionaire?

The New Orleans Pelicans have Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram signed to multi-year deals that should keep the franchise's championship window open for most of the decade. The pairing of the Duke one-and-done All-Stars allows them to become one of the best duos in the history of the NBA. They could also become billionaires in the process.

The greats are known by one name. Jordan and Pippen. Magic and Kareem. Shaq and Kobe. Bill and Bob. Zion and BI have a chance to get on the list. Unlike the recent LeBron-AD or Jrue-Giannis pairings made possible by New Orleans, the Pelicans have time on their side. Williamson and Ingram turned pro young and became All-Stars before even hitting their peaks.

The clock on their third contracts, and the rising salary cap, will make Zion Williamson a billionaire. Williamson's rookie deal and the new max-level extension are worth approximately $240 million. Nike's 7-year, $75 million deal runs out before the 2027 season. Zion turns 22 on July 6 with over $300 million in the bank, and he has yet to sign his two biggest NBA contracts and perhaps the largest endorsement deal in sneaker history.

Williamson's marketability goes beyond Nike. Gatorade, Mountain Dew, and the NBA2K series have featured the star's one-of-a-kind smile on their products. Panini and Fanatics gave Williamson limited edition trading cards. At the same time, Mercedes sent Zion an S63 to survive the New Orleans roads.

Bradley Beal recently inked a $250 million deal. In the following three contracts, Williamson may triple that contract due to increased league revenues. Therefore, Zion could project to become a billionaire.

Given how the 2019 first overall pick has looked throughout the summer of 2022, the Pelicans will gladly pick up the tab to build a title-winning team.

Ingram's breakout playoff performance would have been parlayed into multiple marketing campaigns by other players with other agents. That's not the 'BI' way. He has just gone about his offseason, spending time with family and refining his smooth, effective, and sometimes violent game. The North Carolina native is 25 with approximately $200 million in career earnings.

His income could conservatively double in his subsequent two contracts. The pride of Cuthbertson High's family will be able to retire comfortably without leaving a comfort zone even if he falls short of billionaire status. Ingram will have to return to New Orleans for a jersey retirement ceremony based on last season's run alone. The Pelicans hope there are NBA Finals rings to show off as well.

