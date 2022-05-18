The Naji Marshall Plan Worked Perfectly for Pelicans

The plan to replace Josh Hart worked perfectly. Naji Marshall provides the New Orleans Pelicans with everything needed from a supporting cast wing at a cut-rate price.

The Naji Marshall Plan is working in New Orleans. The Pelicans sent Josh Hart, three young prospects, and draft picks to the Portland Trail Blazers to land CJ McCollum. His salary pushed the Pelicans over the soft cap, and they will be flirting with the luxury tax line for the next few years.

They have to build an affordable, productive supporting cast with McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, creating a top-heavy wage sheet. Marshall fits the bill perfectly.

Marshall, Willy Hernangomez, and Larry Nance Jr. proved they could step up in the right supporting cast roles. All three defend, rebound, and can flirt with a double-double on the right night. While it was tough to see Josh Hart leave, the front office had a plan in place to replace what he brought to the team.

Nance Jr. ($9.67M) took over Hart’s house to finish the season and indicated he would like to stay in New Orleans. Marshall ($1.78M) was seen as a possible like-for-like replacement for Hart’s production in the lineup. To his credit, Marshall looked comfortable in the biggest moments and welcomed the increased responsibility throughout the regular season.

The Pelicans found Marshall on the undrafted free agent list while Jose Alvarado was still in college. His yelling at a certain Chicago Bulls draft pick at the Las Vegas Summer League was just one example of the chip on his shoulder. Marshall did not get the same minutes as Hart, but his per 36 and per 100 possession stats are pretty similar. Considering the almost $12 million difference in salary cap hits, Marshall is one of the better bargains in the NBA.

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) moves to the basket ahead of Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) during the first half of the play in game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall averaged just under 6 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game. He got the chance to play because of his sound defense and willingness to keep the ball moving. Naji gets his points by pushing the pace and giving the stars around him options. Marshall understands what he needs to do to improve while sticking on an NBA roster as a UDFA.

Marshall had a dead even 0.0 plus/minus against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. He averaged just under 10 minutes and did not wilt under pressure, posting a 76% True Shooting Percentage. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) and Cameron Johnson in the first half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He only shot 20% from three-point range, but he attacked the rim and kept the Suns honest. The Pelicans might have been in the second round if just a couple of his shots went down. That’s excellent value, and his versatility gives coach Willie Green options.

This is not to say Marshall replaced everything Hart provided. The front office made moves in the margins to upgrade the whole supporting cast committee. Nance Jr. paid off handsomely in the play-in and playoff games. Hernangomez is such a great locker room presence he was deemed “untouchable” at the trade deadline.

However, Marshall is owed just under $2 million per year for two years. That kind of a key piece that can unlock several lineups for the team’s stars should be practically “untouchable” as this team gets more expensive in the future.

