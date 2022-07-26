Skip to main content

Pelicans Release E.J. Liddell ACL Surgery Update

The New Orleans Pelicans released an update on E.J. Liddell's ACL surgery on the same day the New Orleans Saints had a full house for training camp.

The New Orleans Pelicans released an update on E.J. Liddell's ACL surgery on the same day the New Orleans Saints had a full house for training camp. The Pelicans shared a statement that "forward E.J. Liddell underwent successful surgery to reconstruct the torn ACL in his right knee. The surgery was performed yesterday by Dr. Scott Montgomery at Ochsner Sports Medicine."

Liddell, the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a win over the Atlanta Hawks during Las Vegas Summer League action. The second-round pick's leg buckled after an awkward landing, and he needed assistance getting off the court. The promising pick from Ohio State had six points, four rebounds, and two assists before suffering what is feared could be a season-ending injury.

This is an unfortunate situation for a 21-year-old who had yet to sign a contract. “It’s tough,” Pelicans Summer League Head Coach Collins said following the game. “We mentioned it the other day with Dyson (Daniels). Injuries are part of the game. You don’t want to see anyone get injured out there.”

General Manager Trajan Langdon said the team would have drafted Liddell last year during the 2022 rookie class introductory press conference. Instead, he returned to school and averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks over 33.2 minutes per game during his senior season as a Buckeye. Liddell did not make a visit to New Orleans because everyone in the building thought he was a first-round talent.

Liddell told fans "God's not finished" on Twitter weeks ago. Today, an Instagram follower captured the first look at the brace to be worn through the first stages of Liddell's rehab. The team's statement ended by explaining "Liddell remains out indefinitely and further updates on his recovery timetable will be provided appropriately."

