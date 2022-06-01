Jose Alvarado Getting Great Odds On Brandon Ingram NBA MVP Bet

Jose Alvarado cannot bet on the NBA but he would get good odds on his prediction Brandon Ingram will win the NBA MVP award soon.

Jose Alvarado has been making the media rounds on TNT and Stadium since the New Orleans Pelicans were knocked out of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. He has been representing the city and hyping up his teammates during every appearance. Though Alvarado cannot bet on the NBA he would get good odds on his prediction Brandon Ingram will win the NBA MVP award soon.

The Pelicans are being given 40/1 odds of becoming next season's champion at most sportsbooks taking futures bets. Zion Williamson is currently at +10000. Ingram is not even listed on most futures boards even though he is one of the best 20 players in the NBA. Given Williamson's odds, every $100 bet in the event of an Ingram MVP win would bring back over $10,000-$20,000 depending on where the wager was placed.

Head Coach Willie Green signed up for the job because of Ingram's MVP potential. Green said on the Point Forward Podcast Ingram "does not get the credit he deserves. He is just an unbelievable teammate. I'm so proud of Brandon because he wants to be great...His future is bright. I think we are just starting to see what he is capable of" with CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and the Pelicans.

Ingram, now just 24 years old, has six seasons of experience entering his prime. He averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 46.1% shooting averages. He made 82.6% of his free throws, of which the team felts he should have shot more throughout the season. Playing well enough to be in the MVP conversation should get Ingram more respect from tentative refs and their whistles.

He averaged 27 points in the six-game NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Ingram is the first Pelican to ever score 30-plus points in three straight playoff games. He has the best career scoring average of his 2016-17 rookie class and is a franchise leader going forward on a five-year, $187 million deal.

Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said “I don’t know any player who has announced their presence with the level of authority he did in the playoffs. What you saw there was really special. It’s a 24-year-old kid who’s just coming into his own. That man is going to be somebody to deal with for a very long time. I hope people understand exactly how special his run was.”

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk in the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won, 114-111. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram got postseason experience and is looking forward to another run. He said, “It looks like we’ll be in a couple more postseasons. (There is) a lot of confidence coming from (playing in) this one, a lot of teaching. We’ll know what to expect a little bit more next year.”

Regardless of any roster moves or Williamson's healthy return, there is no doubt after this past season. Brandon Ingram is the heart-and-soul MVP of these New Orleans Pelicans. If you can find a casino willing to take your money, it's the surest bet around this team going forward. Either way, the league can expect to hear some very loud "MVP" chants when Ingram goes to the line to clinch games next year.

