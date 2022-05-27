Pelicans Clear Zion Williamson To Play With No Restrictions

The New Orleans Pelicans have confirmed Zion Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed improvement and he is cleared to play without any restrictions.

The New Orleans Pelicans have confirmed that recent imaging of Zion Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal “showed continued improvement. Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.” He should be a full participant in training camp, and several players will be working out in Spain and Las Vegas throughout the summer.

During the team’s exit interviews, Williamson said he was “in a great space.” He added, “Being around the guys, being in Smoothie King, seeing that playoff environment...And the locker room. We have a special locker room. My first two years, it was a good locker room, but this year it was more together.”

The outside pressure to work Williamson back into the rotations in the middle of the playoffs was not a concern for anyone in the locker room. Williamson said, “From a physical standpoint, I definitely could have played but me and my team and the front office and the team, we decided longevity was better than trying to rush back.”

Williamson initially injured his right foot during the 2021 offseason and is expected to return to the court to start the season. However, some setbacks in his recovery kept him off the court for the entire year. Now Williamson and the Pelicans are freed of any cautious restrictions in the ramping up for the 2022-2023 season.

Several of his teammates expressed their feelings on social media. Larry Nance Jr. went as far as to make a MonStars reference to mark Williamson's good news.

Williamson is eligible for a five-year, $185 million contract extension, which can be made official on July 1. When asked his thoughts on the pending negotiations Williamson exclaimed, “Of course! I wouldn’t be able to sign it fast enough.”

His excitement is understandable. Adding Williamson's approximately 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and multiple highlights per game to the roster should push the Pelicans into NBA Finals contention.

CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones should be able to help Williamson adjust to a championship contender just one year after a late charge to the play-in tournament and six tough games against the Phoenix Suns.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News