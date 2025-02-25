11-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Potential Devin Booker, Kevin Durant Trades
The Phoenix Suns have had one of the biggest turnarounds in the last decade, going from being a top-pick contender, to a championship contender. With the help from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns continue to show potential despite having a 27-30 record.
One thing that isn’t showing potential for the Suns is their future. The Suns are in a bad spot with a lack of young players and draft capital, while superstar Durant is likely on his way out and Booker has done nearly everything he can. Three-time All-Star Bradley Beal is also not producing how the team would like him to, considering his $250 million contract, which not only hurts them now but potentially later as well.
Former New Orleans Pelicans All-Star DeMarcus Cousins believes the Suns should immediately start rebuilding instead of trying to contend, and trading superstar Devin Booker could be the move to jumpstart the rebuild.
“I actually feel Devin [Booker] would be one of those guys that’s on the move as well,” Cousins said. “The reasons I say that is, well one, he has already become the franchise leader in scoring so obviously, I feel like is an important accolade for any player that’s been with the franchise so, I think his time there is proven, but I’m thinking about it from a business standpoint and an owner standpoint, I don’t know why they’d keep anybody."
Of course, if the Suns were to trade Booker to start their rebuild, there would be no reason to hold onto 36-year-old star Kevin Durant and 31-year-old Bradley Beal, but Beal's situation is a bit more challenging.
“Obviously KD would be on the move,” Cousins added. “You can get assets from him as well, I think the hardest guy to trade out of that scenario is Brad Beal. He makes so much money that he's at a point in his career where he’s frowned upon or he’s not at the level that he was once at. With the trade clause as well I just think he’s the toughest guy to move out of that group, so I actually see KD and Book on the move."
The Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference which would leave them out of the Play-In Tournament. They still have time to turn their ship around however, it may be time to let go when the off-season comes around.
