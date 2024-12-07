Chet Holmgren's Injury Status for Thunder vs Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a familiar situation, sitting atop the Western Conference standings, as they did last season. Oklahoma City is 17-5 on the year and will travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Saturday night. The matchup is the first back in New Orleans since the Thunder ended the Pelicans season last year with a 4-0 sweep in the first round of the playoffs.
Oklahoma City's defense has been the anchor of its team this season. It ranks second in the league in opponent points per game, first in opponent field goal percentage, and first in steals per game. Chet Holmgren was the driving force in the middle behind the team's defensive dominance. The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 2.6 blocks per game this year.
Holmgren injured his hip earlier in the season after a bad fall against the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder released their injury report for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, and Holmgren remains out with a pelvic fracture. His diagnosis has an 8-10 week recovery time.
Without him in the lineup, the Thunder have started Isaiah Hartenstein at the center position. Hartenstein signed with Oklahoma City this summer to boost the team's depth at the center position. The former New York Knick averages 11.7 points and 12.9 rebounds this year for the Thunder.
The Pelicans are dealing with injuries themselves, with Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado out for Saturday's matchup. Oklahoma City won the previous matchup at home this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
