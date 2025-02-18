Former Lottery Pick, Ex-Pelicans Guard Signs New Deal With Hornets
On Tuesday, former New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton signed a second 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, per HoopsHype Mike Scotto. Payton's original 10-day contract with the Hornets expired, but the team's lack of point guard depth necessitated the former lottery pick's return. Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, and backup guard Tre Mann has missed significant time due to a back injury.
Payton originally signed a training camp deal with the Pelicans before New Orleans signed the former New Orleans-area native to a one-year, $2.5 million contract in November. The former University of Louisiana standout appeared in seven games for the Pelicans, averaging 6.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.
While still a member of the Pelicans this season, Payton set a career-high with 17 assists against the Indiana Pacers. New Orleans waived Payton in December as a cost-cutting move to inch closer to the salary cap line. The Pelicans have never paid the tax in their franchise history, so Payton became a casualty of the team's financial situation.
Payton has appeared in two games for the Hornets, averaging about 27 minutes per game. Charlotte will use its hardship exemption to keep him on the roster despite being at 15 players. The 30-year-old guard has spent eight seasons in the NBA, playing for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Pelicans before playing for the Hornets.
Charlotte is currently 13-39 on the season, the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans have the worst record in the Western Conference.
