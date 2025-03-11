Lakers Coach JJ Redick's Statement on Jaxson Hayes
Former New Orleans Pelicans teammates Jaxson Hayes and JJ Redick are now with the Los Angeles Lakers and are looking to compete for a championship. Both players were with the Pelicans from 2019-2021 before New Orleans traded Reddick to the Dallas Mavericks in 2021.
Redick signed with the Pelicans on a two-year, hoping being paired with a young Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram could elevate him to a championship. Until then, the veteran guard had not missed the playoffs in his entire career. That season, he missed the playoffs for the first time after New Orleans went 30-42.
Redick is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, leading his team to the second-best record in the Western Conference. Hayes has been filling in the big man role with Anthony Davis's absence after the trade to Dallas. Redick poked fun at Hayes at a recent press conference about how weird it is for both men to be together again in Los Angeles.
"Dude, this is so weird", Reddick jokingly mocked Hayes' reaction in the first part of this season.
The Pelicans drafted Hayes with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 draft. The former Longhorn standout was taken in the same draft as Zion Williamson, with New Orleans hoping the young frontcourt would create a dynamic big-man combo for years to come. Hayes struggled during his first few seasons in the NBA, with a few different stints in the G League.
New Orleans did not re-sign Hayes this offseason, and the 7-footer signed with the Lakers last offseason. Hayes is averaging 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds this season. The Lakers job is Redick's first coaching opportunity in his career.
