NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson Injury News Before Pelicans-Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans has lost seven of their last ten games after winning three of four after the all-star break. Meanwhile, the Pistons are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson missed Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs for personal reasons. His absence was not due to an injury or the team withholding him from playing. New Orleans released their injury report for the Pistons game, and Williamson is listed as questionable for personal reasons.
The former No. 1 overall pick has played in 28 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this year. When Williamson has played, he's been dominant, but he's not been available as many fans hoped as he was last season. NBA fans reacted strongly to the news of his availability for Monday night.
@fwfatsean: "such talent wasted it’s sad man"
@H_amzaaa_a: "lets see"
@AkhirQHaya: "What's the reason?"
Williamson is in danger of playing fewer than 40 games this year, the fourth such time that would occur in his career. Last season, the two-time all-star played a career-high 70 games before he injured his hamstring during the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. The injury caused the forward to miss the playoffs again in his career.
Another hamstring injury this season, this time in November, sidelined Williamson for 27 straight games until his return to the court in January. Since then, the Pelicans have limited his minutes and withheld the star from playing in back-to-back games.
