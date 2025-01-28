New Report on $158 Million Sacramento Kings Trade Target
Before the season began, it seemed like Brandon Ingram getting traded by the New Orleans Pelicans seemed like a certainty. As time has gone on, that certainty has become incredibly murky and seems even more unlikely now that Ingram has been out with an ankle injury for over a month.
According to a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, Ingram's injury seems to have turned off potential buyers. One of those buyers includes the Sacramento Kings.
"[Brandon Ingram] is someone that they considered dating back to this past summer," Fischer said. "How can the Kings, how can the Bucks, how can anyone think about acquiring him if he’s not at full strength?"
According to Fischer, there remains a chance Ingram could return to the Pelicans lineup before the deadline to increase his value. The former All-Star has not played since December 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. On top of that, he still has not been cleared for contact drills yet.
“There remains a chance Ingram returns to New Orleans' lineup with roughly a week's worth of games before the deadline, sources say, which would at least give potential suitors a more current reminder of his abilities," Fischer said.
When the season began, it seemed like the Pelicans were in a great spot to make a playoff push after adding Dejounte Murray to the roster. Now, the team is in an incredibly difficult spot on whether to blow things up or not.
