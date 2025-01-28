Pelicans Coach Ejected Over Controversial Zion Williamson Play vs Raptors
The frustration is boiling over for the New Orleans Pelicans during their current 12-34 record on the season. It culminated during the fourth quarter when Pelicans head coach Willie Green picked up two technical fouls after arguing a non-foul call on Zion Williamson. Green was furious when Williamson appeared to hit twice on a drive to the basket, but no foul was called.
Green was suspended earlier in the season for similarly arguing a non-call against his team. Although Williamson has averaged the most paint points since entering the league in 2019, the two-time all-star is averaging about six free throws per game in January.
The Pelicans' woeful season results from injuries and their porous road record this year. New Orleans has one of the worst road records in the conference and lost their last two road games by an average of 22 points. Toronto grabbed an early 17-point lead, and it looked like New Orleans would lose in blowout fashion again. The Pelicans battled back and got within eight points before Green's ejection in the fourth.
After Monday night's game, New Orleans returns home to face the Mavericks on Wednesday and then the defending world champion Boston Celtics on Friday. With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, many believe the Pelicans' roster will look different, especially with one or more of their top players being moved.
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have been mentioned in trade talks recently, and Ingram, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, is expected to be moved. The Pelicans have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons.
