Surprise New Zion Williamson Suitor Emerges Ahead of Trade Deadline

Rumors are heating up ahead of the February 5 trade deadline. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is in the middle of the rumors, with a new surprise team emerging as a potential suitor for the two-time All-Star. A new report suggests the Washington Wizards could be a prime candidate to deal the former No. 1 overall pick from the Pelicans.

"With the Young trade as the template of a low-cost trade for a distressed asset, league sources speculated that New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson would be someone the Wizards would have to consider if the price is right,” Josh Robbins of The Athletic revealed.

The article continues, “One source speculated that a pick owed to the Wizards, such as the least favorable of the Houston Rockets’ (top-four protected), LA Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2026 first-round picks, might satisfy the Pelicans’ goals. To be crystal clear: The Wizards trading for Williamson appears to be an extreme long shot. But it was mentioned as a possibility by enough league sources that it at least should be mentioned here."

New Orleans reportedly told teams that Williamson would not be on the move ahead of the February deadline, but given the Pelicans' worst record in the league at 10-35, every avenue needs to be considered to improve this roster. With Washington already pulling off a deal many viewed as a low-cost move to acquire Trae Young, the market may be set for a similar deal to get Williamson to the Nation’s capital.

Despite Earlier Reports, Pelicans' Zion Williamson Remains a Trade Candidate

A first-round pick included would at least give the Pelicans some serious consideration on the move, especially since the team does not have a first-round pick next season because of the draft-night deal to bring in former Maryland star Derik Queen. Williamson has had a relatively healthy stretch as of late, playing in the last 19 straight games for the first time in more than two years.

Williamson's tenure in New Orleans has been marred by injuries and by failing to meet the seismic expectations placed on him when he was drafted by the team in 2019. Since joining New Orleans, Zion has played more than 30 games in a season just twice in his career. He has yet to play in a playoff game and has been injured at the end of each season. The extension he signed in 2022 was full of weight and game stipulations that protected the Pelicans from incurring unnecessary long-term risks.

For the season, the former Duke standout is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 29 games. The emergence of rookie forward/center Derik Queen could push New Orleans to a full-on youth movement, and gaining crucial assets to build for that future is necessary. That would include building a roster around the nucleus of Trey Murphy III, Derik Queen, and Jeremiah Fears. With about two weeks left until the deadline, we’ll get answers sooner rather than later on Williamson’s future in New Orleans.

More New Orleans Pelicans news and rumors: