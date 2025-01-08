Brooklyn Nets Rule Out Multiple Starters vs Detroit Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets have quite the crowded injury report on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. Beyond the new acquisition, D’Angelo Russell, the Nets anticipate missing two starters in the duo of Cams.
As expected, Cam Johnson will not get the nod to play on Wednesday. He has been ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Late last week, Johnson popped up on the Nets’ injury report and it was suggested he would miss a handful of games moving forward.
Johnson’s recent string of absences started against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 4. When the Nets took on the Indiana Pacers two nights later, Johnson missed his second outing in a row. Wednesday’s game against Detroit will make it three-straight.
This season, Johnson has appeared in 32 games. He is posting averages of 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc.
While Johnson is currently out of the mix, his name has been steadily brought up in the NBA’s trade rumor mill. Being that the Nets are viewed as sellers, the 28-year-old sharpshooter is a solid candidate for any contending teams in search of a valuable veteran shooter.
As for the veteran guard Cam Thomas, he’s been dealing with hamstring concerns as of late. Since November, Thomas has missed plenty of action, starting on November 27 against the Phoenix Suns.
Thomas was out for a 13-game stretch, missing most of December. The veteran guard returned to action on December 29 to take on the Orlando Magic. He checked in for 24 minutes and produced 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a one-point loss.
Since his return Thomas has just one game under his belt. He’s been out for all but two of the Nets’ previous five games. Wednesday night will mark Thomas’ third straight absence.
Outside of the starting group, the Nets will miss former Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic as he continues with his recovery from a major foot injury. Maxwell Lewis, who recently had a devastating leg injury, will also be out of the mix. The newly-acquired De’Anthony Melton continues to recover from an ACL tear, and Trendon Watford is out with a hamstring strain.
The only player that Brooklyn has listed with a chance to play is the three-time All-Star guard, Ben Simmons. He is currently listed as questionable due to lower back injury management.
The Nets and the Pistons will tip at 7:30 PM ET.
