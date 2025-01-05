Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons took their home floor again for the second leg of a back-to-back. It would end up being a battle between two of the NBA's top young guards, as Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards both put on a show.
Cunningham almost didn't play due to knee soreness, and then went on to dominate against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He ended the night with a team-high 40 points to go along with six rebounds and nine assists.
As for Edwards, he erupted for a career-high 53 points. Despite scoring half of his team's points, this offensive eruption wouldn't result in a win. Behind Cunningham's strong play, the Pistons were able to walk out with a 119-105 win.
Following the game, Pistons veteran Malik Beasley was asked about Edwards notching a career-high in this game. He applauded the All-Star guard for hitting tough shots, but stated that the win was the only thing that mattered at the end of the day.
"He hit a few step-backs in my face that I thought he wasn't gonna make and he made it," Beasley said. "At the end of the day, we won. He could have 100 points for all I care. We got the W, W's in the chat, Detroit what up though."
Beasley had another strong performance off the bench against one of his former teams, scoring 23 points and connecting on six shots from beyond the arc. The sharpshooting guard finished the game as the Pistons' second-leading scorer behind Cunningham.
With this victory, Detroit has won six of their last seven games and is just one game behind .500. They'll be back in action on Monday night to take on Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.