Detroit Pistons Additions Land Love From Cade Cunningham
Getting seasoned veterans in the building wasn’t a foreign concept for the Detroit Pistons before.
Over the summer, Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon prioritized adding some valuable veterans to the roster to complement Cade Cunningham’s game. After drafting Cunningham No. 1, and signing him to a max extension years later, the Pistons had to start investing in win-now players to put alongside their young star.
While the Pistons didn’t look to blow money on a big name in free agency, they seemed to have hit on a few role players.
“It’s great—we got some great vets to come in this year,” Cunningham told ESPN's Malika Andrews. “The energy has just been different, having guys with experience that know how to win games to come help the young core that we already had that was just trying to figure it out.”
In the trade market, the Pistons made a deal to acquire Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr.
When they went into free agency, the Pistons signed the veteran forward Tobias Harris to a two-year deal after he wrapped up his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley was added through a one-year deal after he wrapped up a short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Hardaway has started all 37 matchups for the games he played for the Pistons. He’s averaging 11 points on 38 percent shooting from three.
Tobias Harris might not be scoring at an expected rate, but he’s been putting up 13 points per game and coming down with six rebounds per outing. From the jump, Harris has landed credit as a valuable vocal leader for the locker room.
As for Beasley, he’s arguably the Pistons’ best addition. While he typically takes on a bench role for Detroit, Beasley has been averaging 16 points while making 40 percent of his threes. He attempts nine shots from deep per game.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Cunningham concluded. “I think we just have a natural blend, a natural chemistry between each other, and it’s showing on the court more and more as we get to play together."
After winning just 14 games last season, viewed as tanking candidates for the top pick in 2024, the Pistons are suddenly in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture. Halfway through the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons hold a 21-20 record, which has them sitting in eighth place before Saturday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup