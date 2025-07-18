Detroit Pistons Legend Gushes Over Forward Prospect's Potential
As the Detroit Pistons continue their Summer League schedule, one of the notable standouts has been former No. 5 pick Ron Holland. Following an impressive string of performances, the young forward received some high praise from one of the franchise's greatest players.
On Tuesday night, the Pistons took the floor to take on Rob Dillingham and the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the broadcast, NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas hopped up for a brief interview. While soaking in the action, he had nothing but great things to say about Detroit's second-year forward.
Thomas is high on Holland's potential and thinks he could be a very impactful player if he continues to fully round out his game.
"He's a great defender and what he's been able to do this summer is work on his scoring ability," Thomas said of Holland. "Once he becomes a two-way player, look out NBA becuase this young man has it all."
The Pistons ended up falling just short against the Timberwolves, but Holland continued to shine. He put together another strong outing, finishing the night with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, and six steals.
As someone with NBA experience, Holland has met the expectations when it comes to Summer League. He has looked head-and-shoulders above the competition, while also displaying improved areas of his game. The Pistons should be more than pleased with what they've seen from Holland and the flashes of development he's shown.
Following Summer League, Holland will attempt to carry this momentum into training camp, where he'll attempt to carve out a bigger role for himself in year two.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons