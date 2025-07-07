$29 Million NBA Veteran Officially Joining Detroit Pistons
It appears that the Detroit Pistons have agreed to terms with their free agency pickup, Caris LeVert.
On Sunday, LeVert’s agency, Priority Sports, took to social media to announce that the veteran officially signed with the Pistons ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @PrioritySports: Motor City Bound 🛞 @CarisLeVert has agreed to a deal with the @DetroitPistons!
The Pistons made a pivot to prioritize LeVert after initially looking into retaining a few of the veterans they acquired for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
LeVert reunites with Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff on a reported $29 million deal.
Back in 2016, LeVert was the 20th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Coming out of Michigan, LeVert joined the Brooklyn Nets. LeVert spent five seasons in Brooklyn before landing with the Indiana Pacers. His run in Indiana would last 74 games across two different seasons. In 2022, he landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In 199 games, LeVert posted averages of 13 points, four rebounds, and one assist. After spending four seasons in Cleveland, LeVert was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with 26 appearances.
During that time, LeVert averaged 15 points while shooting 48 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. Along with his scoring, the veteran came down with four rebounds per game, while dishing out three assists per outing.
LeVert was the first notable signing of the offseason for the Pistons. After they lost Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the open market, the Pistons faced the reality that they couldn’t bring back Malik Beasley at this time. They’ll look to fill some of those voids with LeVert and Duncan Robinson.
