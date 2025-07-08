All Pistons

Key Details of Duncan Robinson's Pistons Contract Revealed

What are the important details of Duncan Robinson's deal with the Detroit Pistons?

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially announced the acquisition of Duncan Robinson.

The Miami Heat sent the sharpshooter to Michigan in return for the veteran forward, Simone Fontecchio. The Pistons have signed Robinson to a multi-year contract as well.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, only part of Robinson’s three-year deal is guaranteed.

via @MikeAScotto: Sources: The Detroit Pistons signed Duncan Robinson to a three-year, $48 million deal, which is fully guaranteed at $16.8 million for the 2025-26 season, partially guaranteed $2 million out of a possible $16 million in the 2026-27 season, and non-guaranteed for the 2027-28 season

The NBA Insider adds that the guarantee price is nearly the same amount as Robinson’s early termination clause, which he opted to use with the Heat this summer. When Robinson landed on the open market as an unrestricted free agent, a return to the Heat was not ruled out.

However, the Pistons made an intriguing offer that Robinson decided to take on. Now, he’s set to return to the same state he played his college hoops in, while taking on a key role for the 2024-2025 NBA season and potentially beyond.

For the past seven seasons, Robinson has been a member of the Heat. Outside of his rookie year, when he only played in 15 matchups, Robinson was a key contributor.

In 408 regular-season games, Robinson averaged 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He shot 40 percent from three on seven attempts per game.

In six of his seven years with the Heat, Robinson has made the playoffs. The veteran started 26 of 70 games. In the postseason, he has averaged nine points while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Robinson fills the void of Malik Beasley for the upcoming season. Considering only a portion of his contract is guaranteed, the team has the flexibility to work him into a deal later on down the line. For the time being, Robinson has a lot of positives he can bring to the table.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

