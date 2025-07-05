Detroit Pistons' Re-Signing Receives Questionable Grade
The Detroit Pistons signed Paul Reed for a second season. Technically, it’s their third time bringing on the veteran center since they acquired him from the waiver wire last summer.
After a run with the Philadelphia 76ers, Reed was waived by the team last offseason. The Pistons put in a claim and ended up picking him up. Eventually, Reed was cut by the Pistons. It didn’t take long before he was back with the team on a revised contract.
Since Reed re-signed with a one-year contract in Detroit midway through the season, he was set to become a free agent this summer. It wasn’t long before the young veteran inked another deal with the Pistons.
Although it was just an under-the-radar move for Detroit, they didn’t receive a great grade. The Athletic’s Zach Harper seems to believe it was average at best, with a “C” grade.
“This is a small deal, and I know the internet loves Reed because his nickname is “B-Ball Paul” or something. I just don’t think he added a whole lot to the Pistons’ rotation. Is this a familiarity thing? I’d rather they go find a more veteran guy or someone with more reliability to bring into the mix.”
Reed could make $11 million over the next two years. He earned that deal after appearing in 45 games for the Pistons last season. The veteran center saw the court for under 10 minutes per game when he was playing.
On the court, Reed was a quiet contributor for Detroit. He posted averages of four minutes and three rebounds while making 51 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 29 percent from three.
During his final season with the Sixers in 2023-2024, Reed averaged seven points and six rebounds as an everyday rotational piece, who averaged 19 minutes of action in 82 games. While the Sixers cut ties with Reed just one year into his three-year contract, the decision was strictly financial.
Detroit brought in Reed as a depth piece. Since the Jalen Duren-Isaiah Stewart combo thrived, Reed didn’t need to see the court as much as he did in his previous two seasons with the Sixers. Either way, the Pistons wanted him back to continue serving as a depth piece.
