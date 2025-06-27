All Pistons

NBA Draft Expert Breaks Down Pistons' Second Round Selection

Pistons take Chaz Lanier with the No. 37 overall pick.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
With the first-round pick being dealt in a trade, the Detroit Pistons' war room was silent during night one of the NBA Draft. Trajan Langdon and company have had added time to prepare for when they got on the clock at No. 37.

Detroit opted for an established prospect with their lone selection in the 2025 draft, taking guard Chaz Lanier out of Tennessee. After spending his first four years in college at North Florida, he transferred to spend his final campaign with the Volunteers.

During his lone season at Tennessee, Lanier averaged 18.0 PPG and 3.9 RPG. He also displayed great shooting prowess, knocking down close to 40% of his three-point attempts on high volume.

As the second round ensued, NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony gave his insights on a handful of picks as they happened in real time. He cited that Lanier will be on the Pistons' roster this upcoming season, and dubbed him one of the best shooters of this year's class.

It is evident why the Pistons targeted Lanier with their second-round pick. He provides a key complementary skill with his outside shooting. As someone who isn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc, he should seamlessly fit alongside a player like Cade Cunningham.

Lanier's path to playing time in year one will largely depend on what happens with the Pistons in free agency. Most notably, Malik Beasley and his impending free agency. If the journeyman guard decides to depart from Detroit, J.B. Bickerstaff will need reliable three-point specialists to deploy. That said, if Beasley stays, he can be a good mentor for Lanier as he learns how to be impactful at the NBA level.

Kevin McCormick
