NBA Insider Revealed Important Update on Pistons-Mavs Game
With the Detroit Pistons climbing into the NBA spotlight over the past season, the young risers in Michigan have earned themselves a major opportunity to represent the league on an international stage during the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Recently, the NBA announced that the Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks would meet in Mexico City on Saturday, November 1. The game marks the 34th game in Mexico since 1992.
When the matchup was first revealed, it was unclear which team would lose a home game for the upcoming season. According to the NBA Insider, Marc Stein, the Pistons will be considered the home team when they face the Mavericks in Mexico City.
Although that leaves the Pistons with one less game in Detroit for the upcoming season, the team looks forward to the opportunity to get their young players on a different stage at the NBA level.
"Playing a regular-season game in Mexico City will be a great experience for our players and coaches," Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon said in a statement. "And we look forward to showcasing Detroit basketball to an international audience and a passionate, growing NBA fanbase."
Despite putting together a 14-68 effort two seasons ago, the Pistons quickly became an interesting team to pay close attention to, as they suddenly entered the tier of Eastern Conference playoff contenders.
Throughout the 2024-2025 season, the Pistons were one of the toughest teams to battle on a nightly basis. They are headlined by the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, who had a Most Improved Player case as he entered the All-Star game for the first time in his career.
Along with Cunningham’s emergence, the Pistons saw major developments in the games of Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey. After entering the playoff picture for the first time in years, the Pistons have suddenly become one of the NBA’s most intriguing teams for next season.
Detroit will get a chance to play one of their two games against the Mavericks outside of the States. The game will likely mark the first meeting between Cunningham and the future No. 1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg, who will soon make his NBA debut after a run at Duke.