Pistons Learn Startling Cost Of Cade Cunningham Co-Star
What could it cost to add a supporting co-star in the NBA? The Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic showed the Detroit Pistons and everybody else on Sunday, as they struck the first major trade of the 2025 NBA offseason.
The Magic parted ways with the veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. In addition to sending out two key rotational players, the Magic moved off four unprotected first-round picks and one additional first-round swap.
In return, the Magic landed the veteran sharpshooter, Desmond Bane.
Suddenly, a team like the Pistons might grow even more hesitant to get a deal done for a notable supporting cast player anytime soon. While Bane has been a consistent scorer, averaging at least 18 points in four of his first five NBA seasons while shooting 41 percent from three throughout his career, his resume isn’t decorated with a ton of notable accomplishments. Still, he generated a haul for Memphis.
The Pistons know they need to improve in order to compete with the best of them in the Eastern Conference. The good news is that just a few veteran additions this past season helped the team go from a 14-68 campaign to securing the sixth seed in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
While Detroit put up a good fight against the New York Knicks in round one, they came up short in six games. The free agency market will serve as an opportunity for the Pistons to possibly retain key players from last season, such as Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Dennis Schroder.
If the Pistons want to take a big swing on a co-star for Cade Cunningham, it would have to be in the trade market.
Is it worth it to kick the tires on a major trade right now? On one hand, the Pistons look like they could be a piece away from truly taking another big step forward. On the other hand, the Pistons have a handful of young and promising talents who could take another leap.
Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey all improved a ton in 2024-2025. They could prove to be difference-makers, who are reaching another level once again. Right now, it’s probably in the Pistons’ best interest to hold the core and try to make some under-the-radar improvements. Based on how they start next year, the Pistons should adjust accordingly.