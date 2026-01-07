Pistons aim to replicate success against Bulls on Wednesday

It was the perfect way to start a six-game home stretch, and the Detroit Pistons want to keep that momentum going.

A convincing 121-90 victory over the New York Knicks, their closest rivals at the top of the East, was a positive start, holding the Knicks to a mere 36 points in the second half and producing one of their performances of the season despite missing Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris.

But now, following back-to-back wins, the Pistons host the Chicago Bulls tonight (Wednesday), a team they have beaten this season but also fell to in their season opener.

At the time of the Pistons’ victory against Chicago, though, they were riding high, improving to 10-2 and extending their win streak to eight games. Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wants to keep that same mentality to create some separation at the summit.

"We want to be great. In order to do that, we have to be consistent," Bickerstaff said.

"So, if you're playing the emotional game and the emotional rollercoaster, you can't find consistency. I think that's what our guys have found is consistency in their system and in their identity, and that gives you the opportunity to execute at a high level. You come up with results like this."

Cade Cunningham had 29 points and 13 assists in just 29 minutes against the Knicks, leading a trio of reserves who registered double figures in points as well.

A CHICAGO BULLS TEAM STUCK IN MEDIOCRITY

The glory years of the late 90s led by the great Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, are a distant memory for the Bulls, who have been stuck in a slump for the last four years.

A 115-101 loss against the Boston Celtics on Monday dropped Chicago two games below .500, and they have lost four of their last six encounters.

The Bulls do have Coby White back in their rotation after missing the last three games due to a calf injury, but he has not returned to his regular form, which has seen him average 18.4 points and 4.6 assists this season.

He mustered just five points and six rebounds in the loss to Boston.

"It's pretty tough being in and out of the lineup, knowing you can only play a certain amount of minutes throughout the entire night," White said.

"It gets tough when you're out there, and you look up, 'Damn, I only got like two minutes left, and I know I'm coming out.'"