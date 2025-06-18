Host Pressures Pistons To Make Big Move After Magic's Trade
An NBA trade went down over the weekend, and it didn’t involve Kevin Durant. Instead, one of the Detroit Pistons’ biggest threats in the Eastern Conference landed a valuable sharpshooter. Desmond Bane parted ways with the Memphis Grizzlies to join Paolo Banchero on the Orlando Magic.
There wasn’t any indication the Pistons were in the market for Bane, but 97.1 The Ticket’s Mike Valenti believes the deal is equal to a punch in the jaw for the Detroit-based organization. Referring to the Magic’s side of the deal being “brilliant,” Valenti believes the Pistons need to be taking a similar approach.
Once the Boston Celtics were eliminated in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, a New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals series made many believe that there is no true dynasty on this side. With major injuries to multiple stars and stacked rosters getting exposed throughout the postseason, the Eastern Conference just might be wide open.
The Magic are showing signs of going all-in on contending. They snatched up Desmond Bane for the high cost of two quality role players (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony), four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap in the future.
Initially, the masses screamed overpay. With the dust settled, the Magic are gaining a lot of support behind their decision, as they added a significant supporting piece as they look to take the next step.
The deal was a reality check for the Pistons. Acquiring a notable co-star for Cade Cunningham isn’t going to come at a bargain. Trajan Langdon has preached patience from the moment he walked in the door. Even after seeing his team overachieve by making the playoffs as the sixth seed, Langdon still seems hesitant to push his chips in.
Valenti believes a run-it-back approach for Detroit would be the wrong move.
“Bane would have been the perfect backcourt mate for Cade Cunningham as someone who ‘guards, is a great three-point shooter, a diverse player, a good passer,’ says Valenti. "As for the four first-round picks that the Magic parted with, ‘this is what Pistons fans need to learn: If you're going to be any good, the picks don’t matter.’”
Right now, the Pistons hope to see their young core take another step forward. Cade Cunningham is an All-Star-caliber player who could reach superstar levels next season with his added postseason experience. Jalen Duren might not be among a group of versatile bigs, but he was excellent playing to his strengths down the stretch last year.
Ausar Thompson was among an elite class of wing defenders from the moment he debuted, and nothing changed about that last season. While he showed some offensive improvement, Thompson still ended the year a long way from being a legitimate threat on the offensive end of the floor.
Jaden Ivey could end up being an X-factor for Detroit next season if the Pistons aren’t able to swing a big addition. As Ivey’s career year was cut short due to a leg injury, he missed the playoff run. It was hard to imagine the former first-rounder couldn’t have been a difference-maker against the New York Knicks in round one. Maybe the Pistons are operating as if getting Ivey back in the mix is equivalent to them making a move for a notable running mate for Cunningham.
If that’s the case, there are surely going to be some doubters out there.
“The Pistons must make a move,” Valenti finished. Banking on internal growth? “It isn’t good enough.”