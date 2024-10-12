Will Tobias Harris Make Pistons Preseason Debut vs. Suns?
Back for another run with the Detroit Pistons, Tobias Harris is eager to get out on the floor and take on a new role on the team he played for years back.
While Harris was a full participant throughout the Pistons’ training camp run, he dealt with a setback last weekend.
The Pistons held an open practice last Saturday. Harris was not a part of the scrimmage as he received a scheduled day off, according to head coach JB Bickerstaff. When the Pistons hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Harris was ruled out ahead of the game. According to the injury report, he was dealing with an illness.
Two nights later, the Pistons returned to the floor to host the Phoenix Suns. For the second game in a row, Harris was ruled out, pushing his Pistons debut back to Friday at the earliest.
When the Pistons gathered for practice on Thursday, Harris was a participant. He addressed reporters after the session, confirming he was dealing with COVID. If all went right between Thursday’s practice and Friday’s game, Harris could be out on the floor for the Pistons’ Friday night matchup against the Suns.
Fortunately for Detroit, that will be the case. According to Keith Langlois, the Pistons have activated Harris for the matchup, and he'll be in the starting five. He is joined by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Without Harris, the Pistons were off to a good start. Despite falling into an early hole against the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit climbed back and put together a dominant win against Milwaukee.
Against the Suns, the situation went differently. The Pistons put up a good fight, but they didn’t have the juice to get it done for a 2-0 start. The Suns took down Detroit 105-97.
The Pistons hope Harris’s presence in the starting five gives them a much-needed boost throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. For the last five seasons, Harris started for the Philadephia 76ers. Last year, the veteran knocked down 49 percent of his shots, averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game.
