Report: NBA to Release 2022-23 Schedule Wednesday
Get your calendars ready, the Toronto Raptors 2022-23 schedule will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 17, per Marc Stein of SubStack.
So far about a dozen games have been leaked including the season openers on Oct. 18 featuring the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, per Shams Charania. The five Christmas Day games have also been revealed as follows:
|Visting Team
|Home Team
Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks
Phoenix Suns
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors and Celtics will face off in an NBA Finals rematch twice next season, first on Dec. 10 in San Francisco and subsequently on Jan. 19 in Boston, per Charania.
No Raptors games have been leaked yet.
Toronto's preseason schedule will run from Oct. 2 to Oct. 14, giving the team about a week off between its final preseason game in Montreal and the beginning of the season, in late October.
The NBA regular season will run through April 9 with the play-in tournament scheduled for April 11 to 14. The playoffs will subsequently start on April 15.
All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City.
